Karimnagar: Timmapur mandal bags national-level award

Karimnagar: Timmapur mandal in the district bagged Nanaji Deshmukh Sarvottam Panchayat Satat Vikas Puraskar Award at the national-level for best performance in nine categories.

Thimmapur mandal stood second in the national-level block panchayat at the Central government's National Panchayat Awards ceremony in New Delhi on Monday.

Thimmapur MPP Ketireddy Vanitha Devender Reddy, Additional Collector Garima Aggarwal, District Panchayat Officer Veera Butchaiah and MPDO Ravinder Reddy received a shield, a letter of appreciation and a cash award of Rs 1.75 crore from the hands of Union Panchayat Raj Minister Giri Raj Singh.

Panchayat Raj Minister Erraballi Dayakar Rao, Principal Secretary Sandeep Kumar Sultania, Commissioner Hanumantha Rao and others participated in the award distribution programme.