Karimnagar: Traffic signals at 42 new locations to ease snarls

Karimnagar: Though Karimnagar city is being developed as a smart city, growing population and number of vehicles have been causing severe traffic problems on the roads.

An old traffic signalling system set up in the city was removed ten years ago. The intersections have been widened to be a 'slow and go-to' intersection so as not only to reduce environmental pollution but also to slow down the flow of vehicles.

However, the increased number of vehicles has been causing congestion at main junctions. In order to address the issue Karimnagar Municipal Corporation in association with the police department has planned to set up traffic signals.

The city's main road intersections have been redesigned. Some intersections have been selected with a budget of Rs 6.3 crore under Smart City Project. Works underway at Naka Chowrasta and Captain Raghunandan Rao intersection.

Apart from these, tenders have to be called for works at Indira Chowk Padma Nagar Junction, Old Power House, Baddam Yellareddy junction Bypass, Cancer Hospital junction. In the past, Bus Stand Ambedkar circle and Mancherial Chowrasta Kaman Chowrasta were developed. At Kottapalli and Dursheda areas, state-of-the-art traffic signals are being set up to reduce traffic congestion in the city. A total of 22 places will have signals while another 120 places will have warning signals. All of these will work automatically to control time, congestion traffic. Likewise steps to check signal jumping with the vehicle number visible are being taken at Bus Stand In Gate, one town Police Station, T- Junction, NTR Statue Alugunur Tea Junction, Indira Chowk. Malkapur Y Junction (Rural), Satavahana University Road • Rekurti, Kottapalli, Velichalu, SRR College Tea Houses, Chaitanyapuri X Road Court Chowrasta, Old Mishment Square, Mancherial Chowrasta, Mancherial Chowrasta Masjid Y Junction, Adarshnagar Road, Adarshnagar, Subha Shanagar, SC Hostel, Teegala Guttapalli Gandhi Road Narachaurastha Bommakal, Chalmaika Hospital, Durmed and other areas.

The traffic system is being developed utilising technology with two CCTV Surveillance cameras that would be connected with Command Control proposed to set up with Rs 20 crore to monitor the CCTV cameras located along major highways as well as on interior streets.

Speaking to The Hans India Mayor Y. Sunil Rao said "We place the highest priority on the safety and security of the people of the city. We will call tenders in March to set up CCTV Surveillance Command Controller, signals which will be available by August"