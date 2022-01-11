Karimnagar: Transgenders seek 2 BHK houses

Karimnagar: A group of transgenders' on Monday met the District Collector RV Karnan and urged him to allot double bedroom houses to them.

They submitted a memorandum to the Collector with regards to their demand. They claimed that they have been living in Karimnagar town for the past 40 years at rental houses in different colonies.

But many times it was difficult to find a house on rent, they noted. The transgenders stated that they were unable to bear the rental charges as they were mainly dependent on alms seeking for their livelihood.

Hence double bedroom houses should be allotted or allot government land to build houses with the help of any government scheme or with the support of donors.