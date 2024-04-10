Live
Karimnagar: Ugadi celebrated with religious fervour
The people across the united Karimnagar district celebrated the Telugu New Year, Ugadi, on a grand note marked with religious fervour and gaiety here on Tuesday.
People welcomed ‘Sri Krodhi’ by decorating their homes with thoranams and wearing new clothes, while greeting their loved ones; special items like Ugadi Pachadi and Bakshalu were also prepared. In addition, Panchanga Shravana was held under the guidance of Vedic pandit Puranam Korede Sridhar Sharma and Srinivas Sharma at the Shakti Mata temple in Karimnagar. Speaking on this occasion, the priests explained that Sri Krodhi Nama Samvatsaram will bring new light in the lives of all people. They informed how the fate of people of different sun signs would potentially unfold in the coming year. “Everything will be fine this year; good rains will benefit the farmers,” said the priests.
Meanwhile, BC Welfare and Transport Minister Ponnam Prabhakar participated in Panchanga Shravanam organised at Husnabad Town. In addition, IT and Industry Minister Duddilla Sridhar Babu participated in various programmes in Manthini Town.
Karimnagar BJP MP candidate and State General secretary Bandi Sanjay Kumar participated in Panchanga Shravanam programme at Sri Mahashakti Temple.
Sri Tridandi Chinna Jeeyar Swami celebrated the festival organised by Velama Welfare Association, during which BRS Karimnagar MP candidate Vinod Kumar and Chelmeda Laxmi Narasimha Rao were also present.