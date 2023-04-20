Karimnagar: Vinod Kumar stresses on study of great personalities

Karimnagar: State Planning Commission vice chairman Boinapally Vinod Kumar said that there is a need to study the history of great personalities like Jyotiba Phule, BR Ambedkar and Babu Jagjivan Ram.

He said their sacrifices gave directions to the country and the efforts made by Phule, Ambedkar and Babu Jagjivan Ram for education is immeasurable and students should emulate their lives. He took part in jayanthi celerbrations of Jyotiba Phule, BR Ambedkar and Babu Jagjivan Ram organised by the university BC and SC/ST Cell on Wednesday.

Acharya Limbadri, Chairman of the Board of Higher Education said that all the great personalities invested their efforts and remained in the history of the country to reduce the gaps between all kinds of people and laid the foundations for social development.

University registrar Acharya Varaprasad said that celebrating the birthdays of great people is very necessary for today's society and the youth. University Vice-Chancellor Acharya Mallesh Sankashala said that in today's society, higher education and employment opportunities among the lower castes and Dalit masses are due to the results of reservation and it is due to the efforts of the Phule, Ambedkar and Babu Jagjivan Ram and the youth should read their books and be responsible.

Later, BC Cell Director Dr. Sarasija and SC, ST Cell Director Dr. Padmavathi distributed the prizes to the winners of the speech competitions. Dr Rangaprasad, Additional Controller of Examinations, Abra R Bakhi, Arts College Principal Zafar Zari, Science College Principal Dr Jayanthi, Commerce College Principal Dr Harikanth, were present in the program.