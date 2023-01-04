Karimnagar: Water to be supplied to tail end of Ayacut in Yasangi

Karimnagar: District level Irrigation Advisory Board meeting was held here on Wednesday under the chairmanship of BC Welfare and Civil Supplies Minister Gangula Kamalakar.

The Minister said that Telangana has achieved development as a State without water scarcity in the world, and cultivation was being done through the Kakatiya canal with an area of 1,31,768 acres in 11 mandals of Karimnagar district, during the Rabi and Yasangi crop seasons.

Before the water was released downstream through the D83 and 86 canals officials have to review in advance so that the farmers would not suffer due to overflow. The constructions of the pending projects should be completed immediately and strict action should be taken against the contractors who behave negligently in the works, he said.

Feeder channel works from Acchampeta to Nagulamalyala and the left canal works undertaken covering distance of 16.5 km should be completed by January 31. The construction of 108 OTs has been started in the district with an estimate of Rs 288.52 lakhs and so far 64 OTs have been completed. Where additional funds were required for the construction, proposals should be prepared and submitted. Similarly, Nagulacheruvu and Baddipelli tanks should be filled through OTs, Kamalakar said.

He said that the land-related and financial problems faced in the construction of the canal would be solved. In Manakondur, Choppadandi and Husnabad constituencies, there should not be any problem of water scarcity, steps should not be taken to complete the construction of incomplete canals and projects quickly, and tanks should be filled with water.

The Minister said that an advance plan should be made to provide water till the last ayacut. Action should be taken against those encroaching on the tank areas and the tanks should be protected. In Yasangi season water should be supplied to 104307 acres through LMD and through SRSP and 36618 acres through minor irrigation tanks. The construction of 23 check dams has been undertaken in the district more than 90 percent of the works have already been completed. 554 works have been undertaken from Mission Kakatiya Phase 1 to Phase 4 and 458 works have been completed till date. District Collector RV Karnan, Manakondur, Choppadandi, Husnabad MLAs Rasamai Balakishan, Sunke Ravi Shankar and V Sathish Kumar, Additional Collector GV Shyamprasad Lal, Trainee Collector Lenin Vatsal Toppo, Irrigation officials were present.