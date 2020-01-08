Trending :
Karimnagar youth wins silver medal in swimming competitions

Highlights

Thanneru Sai Tarun of Karimnagar district had won silver and bronze medals in South India National level Swimming championship held at Gachibowli...

Karimnagar: Thanneru Sai Tarun of Karimnagar district had won silver and bronze medals in South India National level Swimming championship held at Gachibowli Stadium in Hyderabad on Monday. He represented Telangana State and won silver medal in 100 meters relay and bronze medal in 50 metersbutterfly event.

B Com student at Siddhartha Degree College, Miyapur, Hyderabad, Sai Tarun had participated in several national level competitions, with encouragement by his grandfather Sambasivarao and mother Kunchala Lavanya. Swimming Coach John Siddiqui is giving coaching to him.

Karimnagar and Peddapalli district youth and sports officers G Ashok Kumar, Rajaveeru, Telangana State and Karimnagar district swimming association secretaries Ramakrishna, Krishna Murthy, Swimming coach John Siddiqi have appreciated Sai Tarun over his achievement.

