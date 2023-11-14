Karnataka celebrated Diwali in Darkness- Decide whether you want power or Congress- KTR

Hyderabad: Stating that the people of Karnataka had celebrated Diwali in darkness, the BRS working president KT Rama Rao on Tuesday asked people to decide if they want power or Congress.

“The Land value in Hyderabad has increased 10-20 fold in the last decade,” said Rao while addressing the Telangana Builders Association members in Hyderabad on Tuesday. He added that the value of lands increased not just in Hyderabad but across Telangana under CM KCR’s governance. “Stable Govt and able leadership has played a key role in bringing development in the state,” said Rao. “Karnataka celebrated Diwali in darkness due to power cuts. So decide if you want current or congress,” Rao said.

Rao said that Naxalism prevailed in the Telangana region during the Congress government. He said that Congress failed to give water, jobs, and any kind of social and economic security which encouraged a few to join naxalism. For Rahul Gandhi and PM Narendra Modi, there were 28 states and Telangana is one amongst them. But for BRS, Telangana is the only state. “They want to win in Telangana but we want Telangana to win. That’s the difference,” said KTR.

Congress party leaders are talking about beautifying the Musi River but they should realize that the river was in bad condition due to their incompetence. Rao said that Hyderabad was the economic engine of Telangana which generates 45-50% of revenue and hampering Hyderabad’s growth will have an impact on the growth of the entire state.

Rao stated that despite losing two years and bearing one lakh crore losses due to COVID-19, the development in the state continued under the leadership of CM KCR. He added that two more years went into elections and the BRS Govt properly had six and a half years to govern. He added that the BRS Govt could bring major development in the state which Congress couldn’t do in six decades. Recalling his words from 2014 during the State formation, KTR stated that he appealed to the people of Telangana to buy lands and not sell. Reiterating the same lines, KTR said, “The development you see in Hyderabad now is just the trailer. You will see the movie in the future.”

Talking about the plans for Hyderabad, KTR said that the new Hyderabad will be developed between Outer Ring Road and Regional Ring Road. He said that the regional ring road with 330 km will connect Bhongir, Choutuppal, Shadnagar, Sangareddy, and other areas. Beijing had five ring roads. With RRR coming into place, Hyderabad will have three ring roads. He added that the Government plans to come up with one more ring road to make it easy for people to commute to Hyderabad. “In the coming term we will ensure everyday water supply and in the future, we will ensure 24-hour water supply,” said Rao.