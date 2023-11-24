Karnataka Dy CM’s poll drive in State for 2-days

Hyderabad: The Deputy Chief Minister of Karnataka and KPCC president, D K Shivakumar will be campaigning in Telangana on November 24 and 25. On the first day, Shivakumar who will arrive at Hyderabad from Bengaluru will visit Station Ghanpur constituency. He will be addressing a corner meeting in the town.

Later he will take part in the party's campaign programmes at Wardhannapet, Warangal (W) constituencies. Later after reaching Hyderabad on the same day, he will address a corner meeting in Amberpet constituency in the city.

On November 25, the second day of his campaign, he will take part in roadshows, corner meetings in some of the key constituencies of Hyderabad, informed PCC working president B Mahesh Kumar Goud.