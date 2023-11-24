Live
- Peddapalli: BRS never cared for Dalits says Mayawati
- History of National Day of Listening
- PM to visit Tirumala on November 26
- Google now lets you ask questions about YouTube videos to Bard
- YSRCP's Samajika Sadhikara Bus Yatra continues in Nandyal, NTR and Manyam district
- Palakurthi: Rs 730 cr spent for Palakurthi development said Errabelli Dayakar Rao
- From selfies to storytelling: Media education in the Gen Z era
- Warangal: ‘Aroori Ramesh is land-grabber’
- Hyderabad: Only BJP can fight against family rule in country says JP Nadda
- India set for $2-trn exports by 2030
Karnataka Dy CM’s poll drive in State for 2-days
Hyderabad: The Deputy Chief Minister of Karnataka and KPCC president, D K Shivakumar will be campaigning in Telangana on November 24 and 25. On the...
Hyderabad: The Deputy Chief Minister of Karnataka and KPCC president, D K Shivakumar will be campaigning in Telangana on November 24 and 25. On the first day, Shivakumar who will arrive at Hyderabad from Bengaluru will visit Station Ghanpur constituency. He will be addressing a corner meeting in the town.
Later he will take part in the party's campaign programmes at Wardhannapet, Warangal (W) constituencies. Later after reaching Hyderabad on the same day, he will address a corner meeting in Amberpet constituency in the city.
On November 25, the second day of his campaign, he will take part in roadshows, corner meetings in some of the key constituencies of Hyderabad, informed PCC working president B Mahesh Kumar Goud.
