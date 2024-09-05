Live
- Pawan Kalyan donates Rs 6 cr
- Absolute powers to Delhi LG: AAP govt to challenge Centre's decision in SC
- IMD issues orange alert
- India supports 'policy of development, not expansionism'
- SCR swiftly restores railway tracks damaged due to rains
- Karuna Gopal invited to AI meet in Moscow
- Hyderabad all set to host 2-day Global AI summit from today
- Paralympic 2024: Dharambir and Pranav Sooram Add to India’s Medal Haul
- TG yet to tap Rs. 1,345-cr relief fund from Centre
- Paralympic 2024: Harvinder Singh scripts history as India's first Paralympic gold medalist in Archery
Hyderabad: Foundation for Futuristic Cities president Karuna Gopal has been invited to deliver a keynote address at the ninth Artificial Intelligence (AI) Journey Conference 2024 in Moscow, Russian Federation in November this year.
It is a high-profile international conference with 200+ speakers from 190 participating countries. The 2023 edition of AI Journey Conference was addressed by Vladimir Putin, President of Russia.
The 2024 Conference will focus on the most advanced research in the field of artificial intelligence, role of technology for implementation of government initiatives. AI/ML experts, policymakers from different countries share their country achievements and discuss key technologies, new trends, insights and much more.
