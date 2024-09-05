Karuna Gopal invited to AI meet in Moscow

Hyderabad: Foundation for Futuristic Cities president Karuna Gopal has been invited to deliver a keynote address at the ninth Artificial Intelligence (AI) Journey Conference 2024 in Moscow, Russian Federation in November this year.

It is a high-profile international conference with 200+ speakers from 190 participating countries. The 2023 edition of AI Journey Conference was addressed by Vladimir Putin, President of Russia.

The 2024 Conference will focus on the most advanced research in the field of artificial intelligence, role of technology for implementation of government initiatives. AI/ML experts, policymakers from different countries share their country achievements and discuss key technologies, new trends, insights and much more.