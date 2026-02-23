Kasturba Gandhi's 82nd death anniversary observed in Tirupati

Tirupati: The Tirupati-based Kasturba Gandhi Kendra Trust (R), a Guinness World Record holder, solemnly observed the 82nd death anniversary of Kasturba Gandhi at its registered office in Tirupati on Saturday.

Dr. P. C. Rayulu, Chairman and Managing Trustee of the Trust, along with staff members, paid floral tributes to Kasturba Gandhi by garlanding her portrait. The programme began with a moment of silence in remembrance of her sacrifices and contributions to India’s freedom struggle.

Addressing the gathering, Dr. Rayulu recalled Kasturba Gandhi’s active role in the Satyagraha and Quit India movements and her efforts toward social reforms and women’s empowerment.

He announced that the Trust would soon organize free medical camps for the poor and institute special awards to honour social workers who have rendered outstanding service to society. Staff members participated in the programme and reaffirmed their commitment to upholding the ideals of Kasturba Gandhi.