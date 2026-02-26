Srivari Dharma Rathams redefine pilgrim transport with live updates

Tirupati: With technology-driven improvements and a strong focus on sustainability, the Srivari Dharma Rathams — the free bus services operated by Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams — are redefining how pilgrims travel in Tirumala. By providing real-time bus information, quicker access and eco-friendly rides, the service has significantly improved mobility for devotees. Nearly 60,000 pilgrims now use these buses every day, travelling safely and comfortably across the temple town.

The surge in ridership comes after the installation of digital display boards at bus stops. Earlier, the lack of clear information about bus arrival timings forced many devotees to depend on private taxis, often paying high fares. With live tracking now available, pilgrims can see exactly when the next bus will reach their stop, reducing uncertainty and waiting time. Considered one of the first such initiatives at a major spiritual destination in the country, the system delivers real-time bus tracking information directly to devotees.

Digital display boards have been installed at 20 bus stops, enabling passengers to monitor the live location and expected arrival time of buses. With most buses arriving within 10 minutes, more devotees are choosing the free service over private transport.

Currently, 12 modern electric buses operate under the Srivari Dharma Rathams service. Together, they make around 300 trips daily, each covering approximately 6.5 kilometres. During night hours — from 9 pm to 5 am — the buses run 60 trips. To further enhance convenience, authorities have decided to introduce 20 additional night trips in the coming days.

The digital display system was introduced under the initiative of TTD Additional Executive Officer Ch Venkaiah Chowdary. The display boards were donated by Hyderabad-based BS Technotronics Private Limited, while technical support is being extended by Olectra Greentech Limited.

Beyond convenience, the initiative is also contributing to environmental protection. The use of electric buses has reduced fuel consumption and helped curb pollution levels in the temple town. By strengthening public transport, TTD aims to reduce traffic congestion and promote eco-friendly travel within Tirumala.