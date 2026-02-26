DGP orders high-tech security grid for Godavari Pushkaram

Telangana State DGP Shivadhar Reddy has emphasised the implementation of effective security measures to ensure the Godavari Pushkaram are organised in a highly prestigious manner.

On Wednesday, a video conference was held at the DGP office with police officials from various districts to discuss these preparations. Endowments Principal Secretary Sailaja Ramaiyar and other senior officials were also in attendance.

During the conference, the DGP instructed officers on matters regarding security, traffic management, and the provision of facilities for devotees attending this significant religious event.

He recommended that stringent security protocols be established for the Godavari Pushkaras, which are scheduled to commence on 23 July. Notably, since the last event, the number of districts in the state has increased, requiring officers to compile detailed reports based on their current field operations.

He proposed that the technical expertise and experience gained from the recent Medaram Jatara should be effectively applied to these Pushkaras. Considering the massive influx of people expected, advanced technology will be extensively utilised. The DGP emphasised the need for facilities such as CCTV cameras, facial recognition systems, and ANPR cameras for vehicle identification. Drone surveillance will also be implemented to monitor the crowd effectively.

The plan includes incorporating technology like video analytics and heat maps, ensuring continuous surveillance through a state-level real-time command and control centre. These arrangements will be similar to the robust security models used for the Prayagraj and Nashik Kumbh Melas. A comprehensive mobile application and digital display boards will be specifically designed for devotees.

Additionally, tracking systems for ambulances and fire vehicles will be established to ensure effective emergency services throughout the festival period. Additional DGP Mahesh Bhagwat and several IGPs and district commissioners also participated in the session.