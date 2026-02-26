  1. Home
School anniv celebration held grandly

  • Created On:  26 Feb 2026 11:05 AM IST
Nellore: The anniversary celebration organized by Dr. Kishore Ratnam Think Next Olympiad School in Nellore at Kasturba Kalakshetra was held in a grand manner. Students from play class to class IX participated in this event and impressed with cultural programs, songs, dramas and creative performances.

School Directors Dr. K. Krishna Kishore and Mrs. Vasanthi Kishore participated as the chief guests of this event and congratulated the students. General Manager Ramamurthy Naidu, Senior Manager Rajesh Babu, Junior Manager Ajay Kumar, AO Tuhina, Sunil Kumar, Kasim and School Principal & Stop participated in this event

Tags

Dr Kishore Ratnam Think Next Olympiad School anniversaryKasturba Kalakshetra Nellore eventDr K Krishna Kishore Vasanthi KishoreNellore school cultural programmesstudent performances annual celebration
