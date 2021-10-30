Kaushik Reddy stopped by BJP activists in Huzurabad terming him as 'non-local'

BJP activists stopped TRS leader Padi Kaushik Reddy when the latter paid a visit to the polling centre in Ghanmuka of Huzurabad constituency. The BJP activists questioned Kaushik Reddy as to what is the need for non-locals in Huzurabad.

A clash broke out between the BJP and TRS activists following the incident leading to a commotion-like situation. The situation returned to normal after Kaushik Reddy left the place.

Non-local status of Kaushik Reddy continue to haunt him even at Veenavanka polling centre when the TRS leader visited as the chief election agent for TRS was stopped by the other party leaders.

Although Kaushik Reddy contested for Huzurabad assembly seat in 2018 elections from Congress party, the BJP activists termed him as an outsider and restricted his entry.