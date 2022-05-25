'Kavi Sammelanam' to mark TS Foundation Day in Mahbubnagar

Mahbubnagar: Marking the Telangana State Foundation Day on June 2, the Mahbubnagar district administration is planning to organise a Kavi Sammelanam on the occasion.

As part of this, district Collector S Venkat Rao, called upon the poets and enthusiastic academicians, cultural and literary experts to get register their names in the Google Spreadsheet link, https://forms.gle/SFxWBG48zjrTo1Ey5 by May 30.

Literary experts and poets both from Telugu and Urdu languages have been asked to recite their poems exclusively on the topic of 'Telangana history, culture and development'.

According to a statement released by the district Collector, the Poet's Convention (Kavi Sammelanam) is expected to start from 4 pm onwards at Zillah Parishad Conference hall on June 2 marking the celebrations of Telangana State Foundation Day.

It is expected that Excise, Prohibition, Culture and Tourism Minister Dr V Srinivas Goud is going to take part in the Kavi Sammelanam as the chief guest.

Other senior district officials along with public representatives from the district including MPs, MLAs, MLCs, Zillah Parishad chairpersons, municipal chairmen are expected to attend the poet's gathering.

As part of the poetry symposium, the leading literary experts from the district have been asked to completely confine themselves on the subject topic of "History, Culture and Development of Telangana" and not divert from the subject giving scope to controversies, informed the Collector. It is also clarified that only the poets who have registered their names in advance will be given the opportunity to hear the poems in the poet compound.

The Collector urged all Telugu and Urdu poets in the district to take advantage of this opportunity.