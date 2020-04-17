Kavitha asks KTR if he could give a chance to his wife for haircut

Former Nizamabad MP Kalvakuntla Kavitha asked his brother minister KT Rama Rao if he could give a chance to his wife to style his hair. KTR is yet to give his reply to his sister.

Annayya .. Bhabi ki kuda chance isthunnava ?! 😍😀 https://t.co/Qd8HcujJx9 — Kavitha Kalvakuntla (@RaoKavitha) April 17, 2020

Kavitha responded to KTR's tweet who replied to a netizen when the latter asked on opening of barber shops or salons after April 20. "Any thoughts on opening barber shops or salons post 20 Apr? My wife is eager to try her hand on haircut and if that happens I have a strong feeling I'll need to stay home even after the lockdown is lifted!" the netizen asked.

@KTRTRS Sir a sincere query: Any thoughts on opening barber shops or salons post 20 Apr? My wife is eager to try her hand on haircut and if that happens I have a strong feeling I'll need to stay home even after the lockdown is lifted!😳 — sharath chandra (@sharath1390) April 16, 2020

A few minutes later, KTR replied to the tweet with an epic answer. "Hey, when Virat Kohli could let his wife style his hair, why don't you," the tweet reads.

Hey, when Virat Kohli could let his wife style his hair, why don't you 😀 https://t.co/lSnS5WKZ6F — KTR (@KTRTRS) April 16, 2020



