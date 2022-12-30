Kavitha felicitates Nikhat, Esha for bagging medals

Hyderabad: Senior BRS leader K Kavitha felicitated boxer Nikhat Zareen and shooting champion Esha Singh in the City and congratulated them on clinching gold at the 6th Elite Women's National Boxing Championships and silver medal in the Junior Women's 10m category at the 65th National Shooting Championship respectively, held in Bhopal this month.

The BRS leader took to her Twitter account on Friday to share the picture of sportspersons from the Telangana State. "Met and honoured the golden girl of Telangana and India, boxing champion @nikhat_zareen. We are so proud of her accomplishments and achievements. Wishing her all the very best for her future endeavours," she tweeted.

Nikhat won her title by defeating Railway Sports Promotion Board's (RSPB) Anamika in the 50kg category and Esha Singh lost the match to Olympian Manu Bhaker by 17-13 to earn silver at the National Shooting Championships.

It was lovely meeting Telangana's pride World Champion @singhesha10 in Hyderabad, today.



My best wishes for her upcoming tournaments and journey ahead. pic.twitter.com/LbmIqIcEF5 — Kavitha Kalvakuntla (@RaoKavitha) December 29, 2022





Met and honoured the Golden Girl of Telangana and India, Boxing Champion @nikhat_zareen



We are so proud of her accomplishments and achievements. Wishing her all the very best for her future endeavours. pic.twitter.com/KMaYhLWtur — Kavitha Kalvakuntla (@RaoKavitha) December 29, 2022



