Kavitha largely evasive, finds ED; kin call on her

New Delhi: BRS leaders K T Rama Rao, T Harish Rao along with her husband Dr Anil met BRS MLC K Kavitha, who is in the custody of Enforcement Directorate in a money laundering case linked to the now-scrapped Delhi Excise Policy case, at the agency office on Sunday.

Kavitha, 46, was arrested from her Banjara Hills residence in Hyderabad on Friday and was brought to Delhi. She was produced before a special PMLA court the next day, which sent her to ED custody until March 23. While sending Kavitha to the ED custody, the court had allowed some relatives whom the court has named in its order, including brother KTR and husband Anil D, to meet her for half an hour every day between 6-7 pm during her remand period.

It is learnt that on day one of quizzing Kavitha, the ED mainly focused on Rs 100 crore which she is alleged to have paid to AAP government for pushing the new liquor policy which was later scrapped by AAP government. It is also being alleged that she got a benefit of Rs 192 crore in the deal and that she had invested huge money in lands in Hyderabad. The ED is said to have produced the documents related to the lands she has purchased and questioned her. They are also said to have sought information on where all did she invest her money and who arranged the money to be paid to AAP government.

Kavitha, it is said, replied to some questions but she was silent regarding other questions. Meanwhile her husband Dr Anil would be filing a contempt petitionin the Supreme Court on Monday opposing the arrest of Kavitha. KTR and Anil met some of the top lawyers and discussed the issue with them.

The ED had sought her custody for 10 days. It is alleged Kavitha is a key member of the 'South Group', which has been accused of paying Delhi's ruling AAP kickbacks of Rs 100 crore in return for a big share of liquor licences in the national capital.