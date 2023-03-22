Kavitha nails ED claim on destroying mobiles

Hyderabad: Pulling curtains down on the allegations of destroying her old mobile phones, BRS MLC K Kavitha, who is now facing probe by the Enforcement Directorate, submitted her old phones to the probe agency and wrote a letter taking strong objection to the allegation made by them.

On Tuesday morning before going to the ED office, Kavitha waved two packets containing the mobile phones to the party activists who had gathered at her father's official residence in Delhi. She took strong exception to the deliberate leak of the false accusations against her which amounts to damaging her reputation. She said the investigating agency was defaming her as well as the BRS by resorting to a misinformation campaign in the public.



In a letter to Assistant Director Joginder, she wanted to know how the agency had concluded that she had destroyed the mobiles. "The phones were being submitted without prejudice to her rights and contentions, including her right to privacy," the BRS leader said.

The letter further said, "I may take this opportunity to point out a glaring act of malice on part of the agency when it has chosen to make insinuations against me in the prosecution complaint of some of the accused in November 2022, alleging that certain phones stand destroyed. It is baffling to note as to how, why and under what circumstances, the agency made such allegations when I was not even summoned or asked any questions."

The BRS legislator pointed out that she was summoned by the ED for the first time in March 2023 and hence, the accusations made against her in November 2022 were not only mala fide, misconceived but also prejudicial. She further stated that deliberate leakage of the false accusation to the public had led to a political slugfest, with her political adversaries flaunting the accusations, to damage her reputation and defame her as well as the BRS in the public. "It is unfortunate that a premier agency like the Enforcement Directorate is becoming a privy and party to these acts and sabotaging and sacrificing its sacrosanct duty of free and fair investigation at the altar of vested political interest," she added.