Kavitha should avoid politicising Miss World carnival, says Cong MP
Hyderabad: Countering MLC K Kavitha’s demand for postponement of the Miss World competitions being held in the city, Congress urged the BRS leader not to act irrationally at this juncture. Bhongir MP Chamala Kiran Kumar Reddy maintained that the State government was only a facilitator to the international event and it was the organisers who had chosen ‘the safest city in India’ for this prestigious event.
In a media statement, Kiran Kumar Reddy responded to Kavitha’s demand of deferring the event in wake of war-like situation between India and Pakistan. The MP said that the Telangana government has ‘no authority’ for postponement or cancellation of the event like Miss World. “MLC Kavitha should avoid politicising each and every issue. If you are a politician, it doesn’t mean you have to comment on everything. The Telangana government is just a facilitator and has no authority to resort to taking steps like postponing or cancelling Miss World competitions. She should understand that considering Telangana to be the safest place to invest, such big events are being organised. Telangana was finalised nearly five months ago by the organisers,” he explained. The Member of Parliament pointed out that since a company named Miss World Ltd was organising the event, it was up to the company to decide. “If this company decides to postpone, the Telangana government will definitely cooperate with them. We cannot postpone the event when the organisers don’t have second thoughts. In this beauty pageant competition, participants from across 105 countries are taking part. Along with them, there are about three to four hundred delegates and their family members,” the Congress leader elaborated.
Kiran Kumar wondered if Kavitha was the same BRS leader who had studied in the US, and raised doubts about her knowledge of global events.