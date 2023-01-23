Kavitha slams Centre over its failures

Mulugu/Bhupalpally: Even though the State government had earmarked land for the proposed tribal university in Mulugu, the BJP-led Centre has blithe concern to fulfill the assurance that was given to Telangana under the AP Reorganisation Act, 2014, BRS MLC K Kavitha said. Speaking to media persons in Mulugu on Sunday, she accused the Centre of not heeding to the justifiable demands of Telangana.

"We have been demanding the Centre to accord national status to Medaram Sammakka Saralamma Jatara, said to be Asia's largest Tribal fair. On the other hand, Telangana government had sanctioned Rs 100 crore each for the biennial Sammakka Saralamma Jatara four times since the formation of the State, she said. Kavitha recalled that she had raised the national status issue in the Parliament during her stint as Nizamabad MP.

Kavitha visited Ramappa Temple along with Tribal Welfare Minister Satyavathi Rathod and Telangana Vikalangula Cooperative Corporation chairman Dr Kethireddy Vasudeva Reddy. The MLC said that Ramappa temple was bestowed with UNESCO World Heritage Site tag due to the efforts of Telangana government. Stating that the temple is in the protected monuments list of Archaeological Survey of India (ASI), she said that the State government is committed to the development of Palampet, the abode of Ramappa temple.

With impetus on the development of Adivasi tribes, Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao carved out Mulugu district, Kavitha said. The government also constructed karakatta (retaining wall) with an outlay of Rs 137 crore to protect the habitations of Adivasis abutting the Godavari river. This apart, the government took up the pilot project of creating a health profile in Mulugu district. The region is also selected for the implementation of the nutrition kit programme, she added.

Zilla parishad chairman Kusuma Jagadish and BRS social media convener Y Satish Reddy among others were present. Earlier, Kavitha along with Bhupalpally MLA Gandra Venkatramana Reddy and Warangal ZP chairperson Gandra Jyothy took part in a rally at Bhupalpally.