Kavitha slams KTR’s remarks, calls them dictatorial

Telangana Jagruthi President Kavitha has strongly criticised BRS working president Rama Rao, describing his recent political comments as dictatorial. Addressing a press conference, she argued that his appeal for citizens to vote for candidates based solely on the face of Chandrashekar Rao, even if the candidate is unsuitable, reflects a monarchical mindset.

She urged the public to vote based on individual character rather than caste or money in the upcoming municipal elections. Kavitha encouraged supporting good candidates regardless of their party affiliations, noting that Telangana Jagruthi representatives are contesting on the Forward Bloc symbol.

The leader also targeted Harish Rao, alleging that he is colluding with Chief Minister Revanth Reddy to stage political dramas. Regarding the phone tapping case, Kavitha demanded a fair investigation and supported the SIT summons issued to Chandrashekar Rao.

She maintained that anyone called for questioning must cooperate with the law, drawing from her own experience with national agencies. Kavitha further criticised the Modi government for neglecting Telangana in the central budget and slammed the state administration for failing to address frequent fire accidents and the rise of ganja gangs. In a final sharp query, she questioned whether Revanth Reddy funded his Harvard University fees personally or utilised government resources.

These remarks highlight a deepening rift within the political landscape as the state prepares for local body polling and ongoing judicial inquiries into past governance.