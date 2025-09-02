Kavitha suspended from BRS

Hyderabad: BRS on Tuesday suspended MLC Kalvakuntla Kavitha from the party.

The BRS leadership took this decision after several hours of discussions at party president K Chandrashekar Rao's farmhouse on Monday. The meeting which went on late night on Monday was attended by working president KT Rama Rao, S Madhusudhana Chari, G Jagadish Reddy, Vemula Prashanth Reddy, Palla Rajeshwar Reddy and others. The party leaders said that the BRS chief was upset with the comments of Kavitha against senior leader T Harish Rao during a press conference on Monday. The BRS chief was of the view that Kavitha should not have made such comments at a time when the government was targeting the party alleging corruption and irregularities in the Kaleshwaram project, said a senior leader.

Kavitha after her return from the USA trip, addressed a press conference and held senior leaders T Harish Rao and J Santosh responsible for corruption and CBI cases against KCR. She also alleged that Harish Rao and Santosh were corruption anacondas.

Sources said that the party leaders wanted the president to issue show cause notice but KCR wanted a strict action to avoid such comments from any other party men.