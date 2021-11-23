Kavitha to contest Council seat from Nizamabad

Hyderabad: Kalvakuntla Kavitha is learnt to have opted to contest as MLC from the Nizamabad Local Authorities' Constituency (LAC) and would be filing nomination on Tuesday in Nizamabad town.

She was elected from Nizamabad LAC in October 2020 in the bypoll, which was held after the disqualification of the then sitting member R Bhoopati Reddy. Kavitha had secured 728 votes out of the total 823.

Party sources say that Kavitha wanted to focus on Nizamabad district so that it would become easy for her to contest for Lok Sabha in the next general elections. Party leaders said that by being in Nizamabad, she can be in touch with the local body representatives in the district, which could help her in the Lok Sabha elections. Kavitha can contest the Lok Sabha elections even by being a Council member.

Meanwhile, the party has finalised the names of the candidates for the remaining seats. Notable change was from one of the two seats of Mahbubnagar where K Damodar Reddy's name was finalised. Folk singer Sai Chand would be sent to the Council in his place as the sitting member had expressed his inability to contest direct elections. From another seat in the district, Kasireddy Narayan Reddy was re-nominated.

Former T-TDP president L Ramana, who had joined the TRS recently, was also given the ticket. He would be a candidate from the Karimnagar LAC in place of Naradasu Laxman Rao. For the second seat in the district, Bhanu Prasad was once again given the chance. The two sitting members from Rangareddy district, including former minister P Mahender Reddy and Shambhipur Raju would get another term. The MLC from Warangal LAC Pochampally Srinivas Reddy has also got the second term.



Senior leader Koti Reddy, who was assured of a post during the Nagarjuna Sagar Assembly bypoll, was also rewarded with the seat in place of T Chinappa Reddy. From the Adilabad LAC, the party has given the chance to Dande Vithal, who was waiting for the opportunity for a long time. The other leaders who were finalised include K Yadava Reddy from Medak, Tata Madhu from Khammam. Madhu is said to be the close aide of the Rythu Bandhu Samithi Chairman P Rajeshwar Reddy.

The ruling party is likely to get all the seats by virtue of its strength in the local bodies. All the leaders would be filing the nominations on Tuesday, which is also the last day for withdrawal of candidature.