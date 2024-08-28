Kavitha’s bail will facilitate BRS merger with BJP: Congress

Hyderabad: The Congress alleged that MLC K Kavitha securing the bail will now facilitate the BRS merger into BJP.

PCC working president and MLC B Mahesh Kumar Goud said that Kavitha getting bail means the day when BRS merges itself into BJP was not far and will be a reality soon. He claimed that former Minister K T Rama Rao and T Harish Rao had held secret meetings with BJP leaders in New Delhi, as part of the agreement. Their clear aim is to take on ruling Congress in the State.

Alleging the MLC K Kavitha securing the bail reflects the bonhomie of the BJP and BRS, former MLA T Jagga Reddy held that the discussions of KTR and Harish Rao in Delhi achieved results. BRS would continue to help the BJP grow in Telangana as the saffron party does not have the structure to grow at the ground level. He said that the BRS-BJP combine will now try to harm the Congress government in Telangana.