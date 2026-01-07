Kavitha’s resignation accepted

Hyderabad: Telangana State Legislative Council Chairman G Sukender Reddy accepted the resignation submitted by BRS MLC Kalvakuntla Kavitha on Tuesday.

Four months back, Kavitha had tendered her resignation to the membership of Legislative Council after she was expelled from the Bharat Rashtra Samithi for levelling allegations against senior BRS leader T Harish Rao. She was elected MLC from Nizamabad Local Authorities Constituency.

Meanwhile, State Legislative Council Secretary V Narasimha Charyulu issued notification of vacancy of the MLC seat soon after the Chairman accepted the resignation.

On Monday, she turned emotional and broke down while speaking in the Council for the last time. She made an appeal to the Council Chairman to accept her resignation. During her speech, she levelled damning allegations against Harish Rao and BRS. She said she would convert her Telangana Jagruthi into a political party and contest the next Assembly elections.