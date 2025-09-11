Live
Kazakhstan–Belarus–India diplomatic meet held to boost tourism & connectivity
Hyderabad: A high-level diplomatic meeting held at the Xanadu residence of Dr. Nawab Mir Nasir Ali Khan, Honorary Consul of Kazakhstan in Hyderabad, brought together key stakeholders from India, Kazakhstan, and Belarus on Wednesday to explore new avenues in tourism, aviation connectivity, and cultural exchange. The session was attended by Aliaksandr Matsukou, Consul General of Belarus in Mumbai, and several prominent industry leaders.
The meeting focused on enhancing seamless travel between the three nations, spotlighting emerging destinations, and strengthening bilateral ties. Discussions emphasized the role of aviation and tourism as strategic tools for fostering regional cooperation and economic growth. Among the dignitaries present were Rohit Shorey, MD of Kazin DMC, Almaty; N.S.N. Mohan, Deputy Vice President, SKAL International; Alan Atamkulov, Country Head (India), Air Astana; Asish Kumar and Ananda Acharya from GMR Airport; and Valmiki Hari Kishan, Director of Valmiki Travel and Tourism Solutions. Following the diplomatic dialogue, a seminar hosted by Valmiki Events at Taj Vivanta showcased travel opportunities across Kazakhstan, Belarus, Azerbaijan, and Georgia. Representatives from Kazin DMC, Air Astana, and Belavia Airlines presented new routes and tourism packages aimed at boosting regional travel. Valmiki Hari Kishan was felicitated by Dr. Nawab Mir Nasir Ali Khan for his exceptional contributions in promoting Kazakhstan as a destination across Telangana and Andhra Pradesh.
Both chief guests reaffirmed their commitment to deepening cooperation in tourism, business, and cultural exchange.