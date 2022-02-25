KCR a visionary leader: Nama Nageswara Rao

Khammam: TRS chief and CM K Chandrashekar Rao is a visionary leader, lauded the TRS floor leader in Lok Sabha, Nama Nageswara Rao. Speaking to the media here on Thursday, the MP said KCR has provided himself with his good governance and all-round development of the state.

It was his foresight and a vision of Bangaru Telangana that saw materialisation of such a humongous project as Mallannasagar reservoir, he said. He fulfilled his promises on meeting the irrigation needs of the State and thus emerged as 'Apara Bhagiratha."

The MP said the reservoir, a man-made wonder, would greatly help the future generations. The largest reservoir in the country was completed in just 4 years and could store 50 tmcft water to drinking, irrigation and industrial needs. It would benefit the erstwhile Medak, Nalgonda and Nizamabad districts wheren a total of 15,71,050 lakh acres could be irrigated. It is a boon to the northern and the southern parts of Telangana.

Nageswara Rao said the farmers in the State are elated over the projects and are cultivating their lands. They appreciate the CM for keeping his promises to them, he added.