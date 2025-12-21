KCR addresses at legislative party meeting, highlights irrigation projects issues

Kalvakuntla Chandrasekhar Rao (KCR), the chief of the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS), made dramatic statements regarding the perceived inequities faced by Mahbubnagar district during the period of undivided Andhra Pradesh. Speaking at a gathering at Telangana Bhavan, KCR alleged that both the central and state governments had failed to support crucial projects in the region, effectively betraying the interests of Mahbubnagar.

In a robust critique, he asserted that the BRS is the genuine custodian of Telangana's river waters and expressed that only the BRS truly cares for the state's welfare. He called for renewed action to safeguard Telangana's interests, indicating a potential movement may be on the horizon.

During the meeting, KCR elaborated on the issues confronting Palamuru (Mahbubnagar) and laid blame on past administrations, noting that both the Congress and the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) had let the district down over the years. He emphasised that the Krishna River runs through Mahbubnagar for a stunning 300 kilometres, with an assertion that 174 Thousand Million Cubic feet (TMC) of water should be allocated to projects in the district.

KCR lamented the heavy losses incurred by Mahbubnagar due to the state's bifurcation and reiterated that the States Reorganisation Commission (SRC) had clearly stated that proposed projects should remain unchanged. He disclosed that the BRS has made multiple appeals to the Brijesh Tribunal regarding these injustices.