KCR all set to launch national party

Hyderabad: Political circles are once again rife with speculations that Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao would speed up the process of announcing a national party, Bharatiya Rashtra Samiti after September 25 when Pitru Paksh would end. The reason for such speculations was because presidents of TRS district party units passed a unanimous resolution asking KCR to enter national politics.



Meanwhile, former Karnataka CM and JD (S) leader HD Kumaraswamy would be meeting KCR next week after which KCR may finalise his action plan to join national politics.

KCR, who has been seeking people's consent whether to enter national politics or not during his public meetings in the last few days, is said to be determined to announce the national party. He held a series of meetings with some senior leaders, retired bureaucrats and political experts.

The next meeting will be with some intellectuals, thinkers, youth associations and women organizations in the country. "Based on the feedback from these meetings, KCR will take a final call on how to proceed and make his presence strong in national politics," sources said.

This momentum picked up after farmers representatives from 25 states visited Telangana recently and reportedly asked him to take the lead in bringing all parties together to defeat the BJP. Sources said that after launching the political party, KCR will try to create a front involving all anti-BJP parties. It however remains to be seen whether he would agree to the proposal of Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar to include Congress in the proposed front or not. As of now, the Congress party is not keen to join hands with TRS. Nitish on the other hand feels that any front minus Congress would not be effective.

The TRS chief also wanted to ally apprehension on his continuation as CM of Telangana after he launched the national party. "He is not in the race for PM post. KCR will remain the Telangana CM and play an important role in national politics," party leaders claim.