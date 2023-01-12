KCR announces engineering college to Mahbubabad and funds to gram panchayats

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao as part of his tour of Mahbubabad spoke in the meeting organized on this occasion. He said that Mahabubabad was a very backward area in the past, but now that it has become a district, development is on the run. KCR made a key announcement on this occasion and promised to set up a new engineering college in the Mahbubabad district and make it available from the next academic year itself.



Stating that they have built new collectorates in many districts, he said that all the collectorates including Mahbubabad should solve public problems. "Before bifurcation, there were 3 or 4 medical colleges in the state and now the number of colleges has been increased," KCR said.

The CM said that many Thandas in Mahabubabad district have been converted into Gram Panchayats and announced Rs.10 lakhs for each Gram Panchayat. Apart from this, the CM announced that Rs.50 crore will be sanctioned to Mahabubabad town and Rs.25 crore to Thorrur, Maripeda, and Dornakal from the special fund. The CM instructed the local Ministers and MLAs to utilise every rupee of the sanctioned funds for the benefit of the people.

Recalling the pathetic situation in the district in the erstwhile Andhra Pradesh state, Chief Minister said that he had prayed to the Komurelli deity to resolve the problems of Telangana. The CM expressed happiness over the state being prospered with the grace of God and the people's movement.