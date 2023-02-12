KCR appoints new govt whips

KARIMNAGAR: MLC T Bhanu Prasada Rao appointed as Government Chief Whip by the State CM KCR on Saturday.

Mr Bhanu Prasad belonging to the Karimnagar district entered into the politics in the year 2009. He has been elected as the MLC continuously from the year 2009 to till date. He also worked as chairman of House committee on Rajiv Rahadhari in the Andhra Pradesh Legislative Council.

MLC kaushik Reddy appointed as TS government whip.

Meanwhile, MLC Padi Kaushik Reddy has been appointed as Telangana State Government whip on Saturday. On this occasion, he thanked Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao for appointing him, and also thanked IT and Municipal Minister KT Rama Rao, Health and Finance Minister Harish Rao, BC Welfare and Civil Supplies Minister Gangula Kamalakar, SC Welfare Minister Koppula Ishwar and planning commission vice chairman Boinapalli Vinod Kumar for supporting him. The MLC also thanked the people of Huzurabad constituency, activists and well-wishers.