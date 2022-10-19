KCR arrives in Hyderabad after 8-day tour in New Delhi

Hyderabad: Telangana Chief Minister and Telangana Rashtra Samithi supremo arrives in Hyderabad from national capital after 8 days. It is reported that the CM KCR was in New Delhi for eight days and was chairing a series of meeting with farmers' union and other officials. He also inspected the under construction BRS building office in New Delhi.



It was reported that CM KCR fell sick in New Delhi. He is underwent treatment at his residence at Tughlaq Road in Delhi. KCR ordered the officials to come to Delhi urgently.

A few days ago, KCR went to Uttar Pradesh to attend the funeral of Samajwadi Party founder Mulayam Singh Yadav. From there he went to Delhi.

He had asked the higher officials to meet him in Delhi. CS Somesh Kumar, DGP Mahendar Reddy, I&PR Commissioner Aravind Kumar and other higher officials rushed to Delhi.

CM KCR is likely to discuss State related administrative issues with them. Also, he may ask the Centre about the funds for the Telangana State.