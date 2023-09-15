KCR asks MPs to raise voice for 33 per cent reservations to BCs and Women

Hyderabad: The Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao on Friday asked the party MPs to raise their voice for the 33 per cent reservations for backward classes and also for the women in the ensuing Parliament session starting from September 18.

The Chief Minister also wrote a letter to the Prime Minister Narendra Modi demanding 33 per cent reservations to women and for BCs. The BRS chief chaired a meeting of the Parliamentary party at Pragathi Bhavan on Friday. The chief minister said that the BRS was committed for the upliftment of the BCs and would question the Centre to preserve their rights. The Chief Minister asked the MPs to raise their voice on these issues in both Rajya Sabha and Lok Sabha.

Writing a letter to the Prime Minister, the Chief Minister said the visionary architects of Constitution had envisaged for providing suitable provisions in the Constitution for affirmative action by the State to correct historical wrongs, that were done to socially and educationally marginalized sections of the society. Part of this objective was achieved by providing for reservations for OBCs in public employment and admissions in educational institutions. However, proportionate representation in Parliament and State Legislatures is a sinquo- non in a democratic polity to reflect hopes and aspirations of marginalized sections of the society.

The CM recalled that Telangana Legislature had passed an unanimous Resolution on June 14, 2014 requesting the Centre to provide for 33 per cent reservations for OBCs in Parliament and State Legislatures. The CM demanded the Prime Minister to initiate necessary Legislative process for speedy implementation in the ensuing special session of the Parliament.

Stating that the Telangana government was implementing 30 per cent reservations in public employment and admissions in education institutions, the BRS chief said that suitable representation in Parliament and State Legislatures was required in a democratic polity to reflect hopes and aspirations of the marginalized sections of the society. Realising this critical need, Telangana State Legislature has passed an unanimous Resolution on June 14, 2014 requesting the Centre to provide for 33 per cent reservations for Women in Parliament and State Legislatures. However, Government of India has not initiated any action on this front so far, he said.

Ends