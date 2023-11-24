KCR assures of resolving land issues on non tribals in Mulugu

Chief Minister Kalvakuntla Chandrasekhara Rao has announced that waste lands will be given to non tribals as well in Mulugu Constituency. Speaking at the BRS Praja Ashirwada Sabha, he urged the people to support Nagajyoti as an MLA. He expressed his gratitude towards the land which has significance for the Sammakka Sarakka festival. He mentioned that the fair was not popular in the past, but after the formation of Telangana, it has been successfully managed with an annual expenditure of Rs.80-100 crores. However, there is still a need for further development, including improving the roads leading to the fair.

The Chief Minister also addressed the issue of lack of three-phase electricity in tribal areas and the problem of waste lands in Mulugu constituency. He mentioned that 48,161 acres of waste lands have been distributed and the cases related to them have been dismissed. Additionally, he assured that after the elections, the lands of non-tribal farmers will also be addressed. The Chief Minister emphasized the importance of keeping promises and fulfilling the wishes of the people.

He highlighted the progress made in Mulugu, including the establishment of a medical college, a 400-bed hospital, nursing college, and paramedical courses. He also mentioned the setting up of a dialysis center in Eturunagaram after being informed about the lack of such a facility during the floods. The Chief Minister urged the people to continue striving for the improvement and development of Mulugu district and Telangana as a whole.