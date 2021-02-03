KCR behind cases against BJP leaders

Warangal: The Bharatiya Janata Party Core Committee Member G Vivek Venkata Swamy alleged the TRS leaders were taking law into their hands and supporting them was Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao.

He along with a host of senior BJP leaders met the party Urban district president Rao Padma and others during mulakhat (meeting) at the Warangal Central Prison on Tuesday. It may be recalled here that the BJP leaders were sent to 14-day judicial custody in connection with the attack on Parkal TRS MLA Challa Dharma Reddy's residence on Sunday. Vivek accused police of foisting false cases against BJP leaders at the behest of KCR.

"With an aim to involve all the people in the country, the BJP has taken up fundraising for the construction of Ram Mandir," he said. Instead of booking cases against the TRS MLAs who made controversial remarks on fundraising, the police are after BJP leaders, he said.

He demanded the government to arrest those TRS workers who attacked BJP activists. Further, he demanded KCR and KTR to apologise to the devotees of Lord Shri Ram, besides explaining their stand on Ram Mandir.