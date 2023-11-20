KCR betrayed Dalits: Shabbir Ali

Nizamabad: Former minister and the Congress party’s candidate in Nizamabad Urban, Mohammad Ali Shabbir addressed a passionate crowd at the Bhawani Nagar Square in Nizamabad on Sunday.

Shabbir Ali, addressing the gathering, accused Chief Minister KCR of betraying Dalits under the guise of Dalit Bandhu, alleging that corruption had seeped into the initiative, benefiting only a select few activists who, in turn, were forced to pay a 30% commission.

Speaking about the broader issues, he claimed corruption in other government schemes like BC Bandhu and Minority Bandhu, revealing that KCR had reprimanded MLAs for their involvement. He asserted that the Congress party, upon assuming power, would take decisive action against those responsible for misusing public funds.

Highlighting local concerns, Shabbir Ali pointed out the deteriorating conditions in the town, with drainage problems leading to a surge in mosquito infestation and subsequent health problems for residents.

Contrary to the government’s claims of development, Shabbir Ali argued that the town had not witnessed the promised progress.

Questioning the Central government’s decade-long tenure, Shabbir Ali argued that the supposed improvements had only benefited a select few, citing Adani and Ambani as examples. He emphasised the need for the Congress Party to win, promising development and support for the underprivileged.