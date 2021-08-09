KCR brought a lot of reforms in admn & police wings: Jagdish

Nalgonda: Minister for Energy G Jagadish Reddy stated that effective functioning of Telangana State police became a role model to other States in the country. Also, the State is ahead of other States in maintaining law and order perfectly, he added.

On Monday, along with DGP Mahender Reddy and Women Safety Wing Additional IG Swathi Lakra, he inaugurated Bharosa Centre at Prakasham Bazar and also inaugurated traffic training centre at DPO office in the town.

Speaking on the occasion, Minister Reddy said that other States' police departments were taking the help of TS police to control crimes in their States and that shows the efficacy of our police department. It's proud to say that criminals were afraid to commit crimes in the State due to effective policing, he added. Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao had introduced lot of reforms in administration as well as in the department of police to make Telangana as a crime free State, he asserted.

The State government was giving top priority to police department and has been providing all facilities to enable cops to discharge their duties effectively, Jagadish stated. Giving top priority to women security, CM KCR had introduced SHE teams in the State, he stated.

Bharosa Centre was set up to help women victims to get justice. He asked the staff of Bharosa Centre to build confidence among the women victims by providing medical treatment and legal suggestions in such a way that criminals get punishment through courts.

The Minister appreciated the State police over their active participation in welfare and other development programmes of State government. Former chairman for legislative council Gutha Sukender Reddy, District Collector Prashanth Jeevan Patil, IG Shiva Shankar Reddy, SP AV Ranganath, MLA Kancharla Bhupal Reddy, Municipal Chairman Mandadi Saidi Reddy, Vice- Chairman Abbagoni Ramesh Goud and others participated in the programme.