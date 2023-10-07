KCR brought happiness in lives of poor: KTR

Warangal: MA&UD Minister K T Rama Rao on Friday said that Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao ensured happiness on the faces of the poor by implementing a plethora of welfare schemes that no other leader in the country was able to do so.

Addressing the Sankshema Sabha at Fort Warangal, KTR said, “the government sanctioned disability pensions to as many as 4,078 persons besides approving 1,100 Dalit Bandhu units in the Warangal East constituency on Friday. These apart, the government also issuing cheques worth Rs 1,00116 each to 775 beneficiaries under the Kalyana Laxmi/Shaadi Mubarak,” KTR said. In all, the KCR government extended Kalyana Laxmi/Shaadi Mubarak scheme benefits to the 13.50 lakh beneficiaries in the State, he added. A whopping 2,200 double bedroom houses are also being distributed besides extending Gruhalaxmi units to 3,000 beneficiaries. Another 3,101 hut-dwellers getting pattas under the GO 58 and 59. In all, 15,072 persons are being benefited under various welfare schemes, today, KTR said.

KTR appealed to the people not to believe in Opposition parties’ tall promises. KCR proved himself by putting Telangana on fast track development, KTR said, criticising the Congress for doing nothing for the people in its 55-year rule in the State. Speaking on the occasion, Warangal East MLA Nannapuneni Narender thanked KCR for developing his constituency. “I am committed to the development of the constituency,” Narender said.

In another meeting at Hayagriva Chary grounds in Hanumakonda, KTR accused the Congress of giving assurances that are not possible. Highlighting the BRS government’s welfare schemes, he said that KCR is mulling over increasing the Aasara pension amount. The formation of Telangana was out of necessity. The Congress which merged Telangana with Andhra Pradesh in 1956 cannot claim credit, KTR said.

Training guns against the BJP-led Central government, KTR said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi failed to fulfill his election promises. KTR appealed to people to vote for BJP if they had received Rs 15 lakh each, the promise Modi made to bring back black money stashed in foreign banks.

Software majors like Cyient Ltd, Tech Mahindra, L&T MindTree, Softpath, and Quadrant Technologies have set up their units in Warangal due to the effort of the BRS government, KTR said, referring to the development of Warangal. The 24-level multi super-speciality hospital coming up in Warangal is one of the prestigious projects that cater to the health needs of the people, KTR said. KTR appealed to people to reelect Warangal West MLA D Vinay Bhaskar in the upcoming elections.

Ministers Errabelli Dayakar Rao, Satyavathi Rathod, Chief Whip D Vinay Bhaskar, Legislative Council deputy chairman Banda Prakash, Mayor Gundu Sudharani, MP P Dayakar and Wardhannapet MLA Aoori Ramesh were among others present.