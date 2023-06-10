KCR brought light into lives of poor: Minister Gangula Kamalakar

Karimnagar: BC Welfare and Civil Supplies Minister Gangula Kamalakar said that CM KCR’s intention is that people of all sections should live with self-respect in the State.

Kamalakar participated in the welfare celebrations organised here on Friday and distributed Kalyana Lakshmi/ Shaadi Mubarak cheques to 104 beneficiaries across the constituency. As many as 126 sheep were distributed to the beneficiaries as part of the second batch of sheep distribution programme.

He also distributed Rs 1 lakh financial assistance to caste workers. With the determination to give life to the caste professions the government is providing assistance of 1 lakh rupees to each family. No one thought well than KCR for the welfare of the poor.

Kamalakar revealed that KCR is supporting the elderly as an elder son, as an elder brother to a single woman and as an uncle for the marriage of a girl child. The BJP and Congress, that criticise the KCR government, did nothing for the poor in the States ruled by them.

The Minister said that the financial assistance programme of Rs 1 lakh provided by the KCR government to the families of BC caste professions started on Friday and wished all the beneficiaries to take advantage of it and grow financially.

He said that Telangana government has allocated Rs 200 crores for the development of Karimnagar and the city is developing wonderfully. When asked the then CM Kiran Kumar Reddy for funds for the development of Karimnagar, he did not give even a single rupee but laughed.

In 2014, Asara pensions were given to 1845 people, after the advent of Telangana, 38,026 people in Karimnagar district are being given pensions worth Rs 82 crores every month. Overseas scholarship of Rs 20 lakh is being provided to students studying abroad.

City Mayor Yadagiri Sunil Rao, MPPs Pilli Srilatha, Tipparthi Lakshmaiah Kothapally Municipal Chairman Rudra Raju, Library Chairman Ponnam Anil Goud, Market Committee Chairman Veddaveni Madhu, BRS City President Challa Harishankar, RDO Anand Kumar, BC Welfare Officer Raja Manohar and others were present.