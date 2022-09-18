KCR challenges Modi on tribals quota

Hyderabad: Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao threw a fresh challenge at Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday when he announced that the state government would issue a GO notifying 10 per cent quota for tribals in education and employment within a week.

Addressing a public meeting 'Telangana Adivasi-Banjara Atmeeya Sabha' organised at NTR Stadium here on Saturday, KCR slammed the BJP-led Centre for not clearing the Scheduled Tribes Reservation Bill passed by the State Assembly five years ago, to enhance the reservations for STs from the existing 6 per cent to 10 per cent in government jobs and educational institutions.

He said the TRS government was tired of repeatedly requesting the Centre for the enhanced reservations. "I am requesting Prime Minister Narendra Modi to decide – would you respect our GO or make it a noose to hang yourself?" the Chief Minister asked.

He asserted that there was no rule to restrict reservations to 50 per cent in the Constitution and the Centre approved implementation of 69 per cent reservations in Tamil Nadu under the Seventh Schedule of the Constitution. "I am asking Prime Minister Modi and the (Union) Home Minister who is here to indulge in divisive politics, why are you obstructing that Bill? Why are you stopping it?" he questioned. He further announced slew of measures, including enhancing reservations to 10 per cent, distributing Podu land pattas and also providing financial assistance under Girijan Bandhu scheme.

The Chief Minister said that he would personally launch the Girijan Bandhu scheme soon. He said tribal families who do not have land or income source, would be given Rs 10 lakh to start any business and make a living out of it.

Referring to the Podu land issue, the CM said the State government had initiated measures to address the issue and completed identification of suitable land. "We have already issued the orders and constituted the district committees. Continued on Page 4