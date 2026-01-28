  1. Home
  2. News
  3. State
  4. Telangana
News

KCR condoles demise of Ajit Pawar in Plane Crash

  • Created On:  28 Jan 2026 2:30 PM IST
KCR condoles demise of Ajit Pawar in Plane Crash
X

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister and NCP leader Ajit Pawar died early on Wednesday morning in a tragic plane crash near Baramati. The incident has shocked the nation, with Prime Minister Modi, Union Ministers, and prominent political figures expressing their condolences.

BRS Chief and former Telangana Chief Minister KCR paid tribute to Pawar, saying his death was an irreparable loss to Maharashtra politics. KCR highlighted Pawar’s rise from a farmer’s movement leader to a senior politician and conveyed his deepest sympathies to the bereaved family.

Minister Seethakka also expressed her shock, calling Pawar’s death a significant loss for Maharashtra’s political and public life. She praised his contributions and offered heartfelt condolences to his family, followers, and supporters, praying for his soul to rest in peace and for strength for those mourning his loss.

Tags

KCRCondolenceAjit Pawar Plane CrashMaharashtra PoliticsBRS Leader KCRPolitical Leaders Tribute
Next Story

Crime

More

Trending News

More

Latest News

More

Western Union and HCLTech expand Global Capability Center to Hyderabad, accelerating advanced AI and platform operating model

Western Union and HCLTech expand Global Capability Center to Hyderabad, accelerating advanced AI and platform operating model

National News

More
Share it
X