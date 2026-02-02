Poor AQI in B’luru, M’luru and Ballari raises health concerns

Bengaluru: Air quality across Karnataka has deteriorated significantly, with several major cities recording poor to unhealthy Air Quality Index (AQI) levels, causing growing concern among residents and health experts. While Bengaluru continues to witness frequent fluctuations in air quality, Mangaluru and Ballari have recorded AQI levels worse than the state capital, triggering alarm.

Over the past few days, Ballari’s AQI has steadily risen and reached 170, while Mangaluru recorded an AQI of 177, placing both cities in the ‘unhealthy’ category. Experts have warned that if the current trend continues, conditions could worsen to levels seen in cities like Delhi. Prolonged exposure to polluted air significantly increases the risk of lung cancer, asthma, and cardiovascular diseases, they cautioned.

Bengaluru’s air quality has shown no substantial improvement, with the AQI touching 157 on the latest reading. Although minor fluctuations have been observed compared to previous days, experts point out that as per World Health Organisation (WHO) standards, such pollution levels remain harmful to human health.

PM2.5 and PM10 Levels a Major Concern

According to current data, PM2.5 levels stand at 84, while PM10 has risen to 109. PM2.5 particles are extremely fine—about 3 percent the thickness of a human hair—allowing them to penetrate deep into the lungs and enter the bloodstream through inhalation. PM10 particles, though larger, are still capable of causing serious respiratory damage.

Health experts warn that sustained exposure to these pollutants can lead to chronic respiratory illnesses, heart disease, asthma, and lung cancer. Children, senior citizens, and individuals with pre-existing respiratory conditions have been advised to take extra precautions.

Experts stress that immediate preventive measures and long-term urban planning are essential to prevent further deterioration of air quality across Karnataka’s cities.

Health Advisory

Doctors recommend:

Wearing masks while outdoors

Reducing vehicle usage

Avoiding outdoor physical activity during peak pollution hours

Increasing green cover and protecting existing green spaces

Air Quality Index Categories:Good: 0–50; Moderate: 50–100; Poor: 100–150; Unhealthy: 150–200; Severe: 200–300; Hazardous: 300–500+

Air Quality Index in Karnataka Cities (Today)

Bengaluru: 157

Mangaluru: 177

Ballari: 170

Shivamogga: 157

Udupi: 164

Kalaburagi: 152

Mysuru: 145

Hubballi: 144

Vijayapura: 134

Belagavi: 129