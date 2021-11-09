KCR continues his onslaught on Bandi Sanjay Kumar

Hyderabad: Continuing his tirade against Telangana BJP chief Bandi Sanjay for the second day on Monday, Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao warned that he would chop the body into six pieces of any leader who dared to enter his farmhouse. The CMs' statement was a strong retort to the recent comments made by Bandi that he would plough KCR's farmhouse.



"In fact, it is a farmer's house, not a farmhouse. We bought the land and built a house by spending Rs 2.25 crore in the 100 acres plus property. We disposed of our ancestral property and invested the money in farmlands and also paid income tax on the money generated from the land sales on Rajiv Rahadari," the CM clarified, adding his ancestors and in-laws lost a big chunk of farmlands under land acquisition at some projects decades ago.

The Chief Minister also questioned Bandi's presence in the second phase of Telangana movement. "It was the TRS that launched the movement and sacrificed all constitutional posts for statehood," said KCR, reminding the two consecutive wins of the pink party and the decimation of BJP in the State.

"Though we did not fulfil the promise of making a Dalit person as CM, people rallied behind us in 2018 elections. We obey people's verdict. If they dethrone us, we are ready to play the opposition's role," he added.

On sheep distribution, he clarified that the scheme was launched by taking a loan from National Cooperative Development Corporation and not a single rupee was given by the Union government and the State was paying loan amount with interest.