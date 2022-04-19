  • Menu
KCR critical of Modi govt policies towards agriculture

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao
Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao

Hyderabad: Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao expressed regret over the negative policies against the agriculture sector being implemented by the Narendra Modi government at the Centre.

The Chief Minister said the agriculture sector is the backbone of the Indian economy and importantly, it is the growth engine for the country. Unfortunately, the policies towards the agriculture sector are not conducive and moreover, these are discouraging the farmers to minimise the crop production in the country.

Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao held a high-level meeting with officials at the Pragathi Bhavan here on Tuesday and discussed about the arrangements for the ensuing agriculture season in the State. Agriculture Minister Niranjan Reddy and chief secretary Somesh Kumar and other senior officials were present.

Speaking on the occasion, KCR asked the officials to educate farmers on profit-making crops, instead of traditional paddy cultivation and conduct training classes to farmers by undertaking field visits. KCR also enquired about the ongoing paddy procurement process in the rural areas and directed the officials to purchase every grain of paddy procured from farmers across the State.

