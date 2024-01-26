KCR directs party MPs to raise concerns in the upcoming parliament elections

The BRS party, under the leadership of KCR, held a parliamentary party meeting to discuss the upcoming parliamentary sessions. The meeting was attended by Rajya Sabha and Lok Sabha Parliamentary Party leaders, as well as other party MPs.



During the meeting, KCR emphasized the importance of raising the voice for Telangana rights in the parliamentary sessions. He stated that the BRS party is the only force fighting for the rights of Telangana and it is the responsibility of the BRS MPs to protect and prevent any infringement on those rights.

KCR also reminded the MPs of the party's history of fighting for the implementation of pending promises of state division, allocation of river water, and transfer of common assets. He urged the MPs to present strong arguments on behalf of Telangana during the parliamentary sessions.

The meeting, which lasted for about three hours, involved discussions on the strategies to be adopted in both houses of Parliament and the various issues to be addressed.