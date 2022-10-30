KCR expected to tear BJP apart on poaching

Hyderabad: The TRS public meeting at Banagarigadda in Munugodu on Sunday, four days ahead of the polling date, has become curiouser in the wake of the sensational poaching episode of four TRS MLAs allegedly by BJP agents.

The focus of the speeches, party sources say, would be on how BJP has been trying to destabilise various governments and how it failed in its attempt in Telangana. KCR is likely to go hammer and tongs against the BJP on this issue and he would also play some of the audio clips which have been leaked to the media since Friday.

It is learnt that the four MLAs whom BJP allegedly tried to poach G Balaraju, Pilot Rohit Reddy, B Harshvardhan Reddy and R Kantha Rao who have been staying in Pragathi Bhavan for past four days whom BJP reportedly tried to poach will also be present on the dais.

KCR will list out the failures of the BJP-led NDA government and the "anti-people policies", delay in fulfilling the promises made to the state under AP State Reorganisation Act and how the state progressed in the last eight years under the TRS rule. He will also mention about the various welfare schemes taken up by the TRS government for weavers, sheep rearing, toddy-tappers and Dalit Bandhu etc. Over 50,000 people are likely to attend the meeting.

The TRS is pinning high hopes on this meeting for it is expecting that KCR's speech will help drastically change the people's perception and swing the balance in favour of the pink party with a good majority. Party leaders said that they were making necessary transport arrangements for the voters. On the other hand, the Election Commission has ordered closure of all wine shops in the constituency on November 3. It is learnt that anticipating such measures, the political parties had made their own arrangements to supply liquor to the voters. According to rough estimates, so far about Rs 300 crore has been spent on liquor.