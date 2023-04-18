KCR expresses happiness over Telangana clinching 13 awards

Hyderabad: The State Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao on Monday expressed delight over Telangana receiving the prestigious National Awardsby the Gram Panchayats in several development themes including Greenery and Cleanliness.

KCR said that it was a matter of pride that Telangana State has won 13 of the 46 best awards announced by the Union Government. Telangana clinched the awards in 8 categories out of 9 theme based categories in Deen Dayal Upadhyaya Panchayat Satat Vikas awards.

The CM said that "In all, 46 villages got the awards. Out of this, Telangana has won 13 awards. 30 per cent of the total national awards announced have been bagged by the Telangana state". Telangana also won first 4 ranks out of 13.

He said that these awards were a testimony to the rural development activities including Palle Pragathi implemented by the State government and become a role model for the country.