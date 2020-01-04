KCR exudes confidence of winning in municipal polls

Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao exuded confidence of winning in the ensuing municipal polls. "The TRS party will emerge victorious in 120 municipalities and 10 corporations," said the party supremo.

He asked the party MLAs to maintain a cordial relationship with the party leaders and said that TRS has no competition with Congress and BJP. The chief minister said that all the surveys are in favour of the TRS party.

"All the party leaders have to strive for the win of the candidate and the ministers will also campaigns for the candidates if necessary," Rao said. He further asked the MLAs to resolve the issues that would raise due to the rebel candidates.