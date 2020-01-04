Trending :
Home  > News > State > Telangana

KCR exudes confidence of winning in municipal polls

KCR exudes confidence of winning in municipal polls
Highlights

Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao exuded confidence of winning in the ensuing municipal polls.

Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao exuded confidence of winning in the ensuing municipal polls. "The TRS party will emerge victorious in 120 municipalities and 10 corporations," said the party supremo.

He asked the party MLAs to maintain a cordial relationship with the party leaders and said that TRS has no competition with Congress and BJP. The chief minister said that all the surveys are in favour of the TRS party.

"All the party leaders have to strive for the win of the candidate and the ministers will also campaigns for the candidates if necessary," Rao said. He further asked the MLAs to resolve the issues that would raise due to the rebel candidates.

Show Full Article
More On
Download The Hans India Android App or iOS App for the Latest update on your phone.
Subscribed Failed...
Subscribed Successfully...
More Stories

Today's Top Picks

More >>
Andhra University VC backs BCG committee report, says it is worthy enough4 Jan 2020 10:01 AM GMT

Andhra University VC backs BCG committee report, says it is worthy enough

Chandrababu demands unconditional announcement of Amaravati as capital
Chandrababu demands unconditional announcement of Amaravati as...
Donald Trump claims Soleimani was behind Delhi terror plots
Donald Trump claims Soleimani was behind Delhi terror plots
CM Jagan has no power to move the capital from Amaravati: Kanna Lakshmi Narayana
CM Jagan has no power to move the capital from Amaravati: Kanna...
Maharashtra: Shiv Sena Minister Abdul Sattar Resigns From Maha Vikas Aghadi Govt
Maharashtra: Shiv Sena Minister Abdul Sattar Resigns From Maha...


Top